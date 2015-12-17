BRUSSELS/ATHENS Dec 17 Greece's leftist
government was forced by international lenders to withdraw a
parallel economic programme bill from parliament on Thursday
after they threatened to withhold the next 1 billion euros in
aid, EU and Greek sources said.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had submitted a package of
social justice measures to lawmakers to assuage criticism in his
Syriza party of tough reforms they had been forced to adopt
under the country's third bailout programme.
A Greek parliament source said the bill had been removed
from the agenda and would now be discussed in early January. A
euro zone source said senior officials of the currency area were
meeting to approve releasing the aid payment after Athens backed
down.
The bailout agreed last August stipulates that all economic
legislation must be submitted for prior consultation to the
institutions representing euro zone and International Monetary
Fund creditors.
(Additional reporting by Renee Maltezou in Brussels and
Lefteris Papadimas in Athens; Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by
Noah Barkin)