ATHENS, April 29 Greece is expected to present
draft reform legislation to lenders on Wednesday, government
officials said, in a bid to show it is serious about acting on
pledges to secure aid.
Athens needs to repay loans of about 1 billion euros to the
IMF in May and the bill is its latest move to speed up
negotiations in the hopes of reaching a deal with European and
IMF creditors before it runs out of cash.
The bill is not expected to offer major new concessions
beyond those already discussed with lenders, officials said. But
it includes details on measures to tackle corruption and
evasion, and the publication of a concrete bill is meant to
underline the government's intent.
