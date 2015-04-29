ATHENS, April 29 Greece is expected to present draft reform legislation to lenders on Wednesday, government officials said, in a bid to show it is serious about acting on pledges to secure aid.

Athens needs to repay loans of about 1 billion euros to the IMF in May and the bill is its latest move to speed up negotiations in the hopes of reaching a deal with European and IMF creditors before it runs out of cash.

The bill is not expected to offer major new concessions beyond those already discussed with lenders, officials said. But it includes details on measures to tackle corruption and evasion, and the publication of a concrete bill is meant to underline the government's intent. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Deepa Babington and Andrew Heavens)