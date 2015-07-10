ATHENS, July 10 Greece will succeed in
transferring bonds currently held by the European Central Bank
to the European Stability Mechanism, the finance minister told
parliament on Friday, a long-standing demand by Athens as it
races to seal a bailout deal.
"What we asked for before, that Greek bonds held by the ECB
.. should go to the ESM, will happen," Finance Minister Euclid
Tsakalotos said ahead of a vote by lawmakers on the latest
proposals Greece has made to its creditors.
The leftist government of Alexis Tsipras is seeking
parliamentary support for a package of reforms which will raise
taxes and cut public spending in order to secure a
cash-for-reforms deal that will allow Greece to remain in the
euro zone.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos; writing by Costas Pitas;
editing by Matthias Williams)