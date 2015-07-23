* ECB could start buying Greek bonds in a month
* Data shows purchases will quickly hit limits
* Investors say ECB buying will not tempt them back
* Athens set to remain locked out of markets
By John Geddie and Marius Zaharia
LONDON, July 23 European Central Bank purchases
of Greek bonds, which may start in a month at the earliest, will
be too small to push the country's borrowing costs low enough
for Athens to regain market access soon.
ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank might have a
two-month window after a bailout deal is settled to buy Greek
bonds, after which it will quickly hit its self-imposed limit of
holding a third of a country's eligible debt, data shows.
The Greek government hopes to conclude the deal before Aug.
20, but the euro zone's central bank could still hold off from
buying bonds until it deems there is credible implementation.
Even opportunistic investors who made profits by hoovering
up Greek debt in a sale last year and selling it on immediately
say the ECB's presence will not encourage them to return after
months of political and economic upheaval in Greece.
This so-called "front-running", where investors buy bonds to
sell on to the ECB, has pushed borrowing costs in nearly all
other euro zone countries near record lows this year.
Despite the prospect of ECB purchases, Greek two-year bonds
currently yield over 25 percent, five times more than the level
at which they were issued last year in one of the fastest market
comebacks for a country that had defaulted.
They are double the level of yields on longer-term bonds, a
sign that investors fear Greece will again fail to repay its
debts. Even the bankers that earned fees from managing Greece's
bond sales in 2014 say there is no interest from investors.
"(ECB bond-buying) is not going to make much difference and
what's the use anyway? ... It's not like it is going to ease
their comeback to the market," said Vincent Chaigneau, global
head of rates and FX strategy at Societe Generale.
The reason the ECB's quantitative easing scheme will have
less of an impact on Greek yields than elsewhere is because the
bank already holds a sizable chunk of Greek bonds bought under
its previous Securities Markets Programme (SMP).
Data from the ECB shows that it held roughly 20 billion
euros of these SMP bonds at the end of 2014. Subtracting the
bonds repaid this week and those that fall due on Aug. 20, that
total should drop to roughly 13 billion euros.
At this point, assuming Greece has met the terms of a new
bailout, the ECB could start buying its bonds under QE. But
purchases will probably have to stop once it has bought another
2-3 billion euros.
The ECB limits its purchases to a third of a country's
outstanding securities that fall within its eligible maturity
range, so as not to interfere in any potential bondholder
decision to restructure debt.
According to Societe Generale calculations, the pool of
eligible Greek debt will be 47 billion euros at the end of
August. That puts the limit at 15.7 billion euros.
Once the cap is hit, the ECB will not be able to buy more
Greek debt until its next set of SMP bonds -- totalling just
52.8 million euros, according to Reuters data -- expire in April
2016. Another 2.3 billion euros of SMP bonds mature next July,
the last before the ECB is due to end QE in September 2016.
Moreover, despite Cyprus passing its latest bailout review,
ECB data at the end of last month showed no QE purchases of
Cypriot bonds.
NO HELP
Martin Wilhelm, founder of IfK, an advisor of mutual funds
based in Germany, said that even with ECB bond buying, the risks
in Greece are now too high to tempt him back into this debt.
"ECB was buying Greek bonds (under SMP) when they were going
down, before the (2012) restructuring. It didn't help with
anything," said Wilhelm. "If they're bankrupt and they default a
second time it (ECB buying) does not matter."
IfK runs a bond fund with Acatis. That fund owned Greek
bonds as recently as last year.
Sovereign debt bankers who managed the sale of two bonds for
Greece in 2014, speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity,
said the Greek debt agency had not been in contact for months
and they had received no interest from investors in Greek bonds.
"If (the ECB starts buying) good for them. I can't. I just
can't touch them," said Guido Barthels, CIO at Luxembourg-based
Ethenea, who owned some of the Greek bonds issued last year for
a short period of time.
(Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing
by Catherine Evans)