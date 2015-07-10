(Adds ESM comment, background)
ATHENS, July 10 Greece will be able to transfer
bonds currently held by the European Central Bank to the
European Stability Mechanism, its finance minister told
parliament on Friday, as the government races to seal a bailout
deal.
Transferring the bonds from the ECB to the ESM, a
long-standing demand by the government of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras, would allow Athens to avoid paying the central bank
almost 7 billion euros from maturing bonds due over the next few
weeks.
"What we asked for before, that Greek bonds held by the
ECB...should go to the ESM, will happen," Finance Minister
Euclid Tsakalotos said ahead of a vote by lawmakers on the
latest proposals Greece has made to its creditors.
However it remained unclear how such a transfer would be
possible. There is no legal way of swapping bonds directly from
the ECB to the ESM although some commentators have suggested
that Greece could obtain a loan from the ESM to pay for the
maturing paper held by the ECB.
"Covering debt obligations can be part of a macroeconomic
adjustment programme supported by ESM financial assistance," a
spokesperson for the fund said. There are no dedicated
instruments in the ESM toolkit to swap sovereign bonds".
The leftist government is seeking parliamentary support for
a package of reforms which will raise taxes and cut public
spending in order to secure a cash-for-reforms deal that will
allow Greece to remain in the euro zone.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos and Paul Taylor, writing by
Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams)