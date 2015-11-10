(Adds quote, background)
By John Geddie and Nigel Stephenson
LONDON Nov 10 Greece plans to return to bond
markets in the second half of next year, its finance minister
Euclid Tsakalotos told Reuters on Tuesday.
The country, which came perilously close to leaving the euro
zone this year after tense negotiations over an 86 billion euro
bailout with international creditors, has not issued debt to
private investors since July 2014.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in London, Euclid
Tsakalotos said he had also met hedge funds on Tuesday to
discuss issues including a possible return.
"It was a general overall issue of the roadmap, the Greek
economy, how the (bank) recap is going and when we expect to
return to markets and so on," he said.
"There are of course lots of investors who would be willing
to invest but are frightened about Grexit and that the programme
might not work."
Greece's international creditors have promised Athens
further debt relief if it complies with the terms of the
bailout, its third since 2010.
Tsakalotos, one of the key negotiators in the latest bailout
deal, said he doubted debt relief would come in the next months
but would be crucial to winning back investors.
Greece has effectively been locked out of markets since it
became clear to investors at the end of 2014 that the leftist
Syriza government would gain power on a promise to end austerity
and renegotiate its debts.
"We will not reach a deal of debt relief before Christmas,"
Tsakalotos said.
"It is absolutely vital that we get a clear runway so that
people understand that investors can invest for seven, eight,
nine years."
He said relief on its debts to international creditors
should include grace periods where no interest is paid for 15 to
20 years, which would improve its finances and encourage
long-term investment from private investors.
"If there is good will, there are tons of ways to deal with
the problem."
