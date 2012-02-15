* Greece has no place in EU -CEO tells German magazine
* Should offer Greece aid to encourage drachma -Bosch CEO
* Kicking Greece out would discipline others -Bosch CEO
* Majority of German managers want return to drachma
By Christiaan Hetzner
FRANKFURT, Feb 15 The chief executive of
one of Germany's most respected manufacturers and an adviser to
Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for Greece to be kicked out
of the European Union because it is an "unbearable" burden.
"This state with its phantom pensioners and rich people that
don't pay taxes, a state without a functioning administration,
has no place in the European Union," Bosch CEO Franz
Fehrenbach told Manager Magazin, according to a transcript of an
interview to be published on Friday.
He is the latest in a number of senior German business
figures to lash out at Greece over its role in the EU and a
second euro zone bailout. A survey of over 300 managers in the
magazine shows roughly 57 percent want Greece to drop out of the
euro and reintroduce the drachma.
When asked what policymakers should do if Greece doesn't
leave of its own accord, Fehrenbach, who was not speaking in any
governmental advisory capacity, replied: "Then the EU must
change its laws and expel it, as difficult as that may seem."
Such a move is almost certain not to happen, at least in
part because it would require lengthy and complex treaty
changes, but German support for the plight of Athens has been
rapidly waning.
There is a growing lack of trust in Germany that Greek
politicians are prepared to implement the reforms promised in
exchange for loans that can prevent a disorderly default come
March, when 14.5 billion euros ($19.04 billion) of debt matures.
Fehrenbach described Greece as a country in a "dilapidated
shape and (that) is an unbearable burden" for a European
community based on mutual solidarity.
"We should offer it structural aid, a sort of start-up
financing for the drachma. After the resulting devaluation,
Greece might also be competitive once again," he said.
TO ENCOURAGE OTHERS
Bosch confirmed the comments of Fehrenbach, emphasising that
the CEO was not being personal about the Greek people.
Fehrenbach, who advises Merkel on industrial and business
issues, said dropping Greece from the European Union would
encourage others to behave.
"I believe that kicking Greece out would discipline other
states with high deficits," he added, when asked whether such a
drastic measure might trigger an escalation of the crisis in
Portugal, Spain or Italy.
Fehrenbach, the most prominent business executive yet to
attack the Greek bailout plan, enjoys a standing seldom reserved
for major CEOs in Germany due to the company's image for being a
respected corporate citizen.
Bosch is the world's largest supplier of parts to the
automotive industry and is also one of the biggest companies in
Germany, with annual sales of over 50 billion euros.
German business angst about Greece and the euro zone crisis
is increasing.
The chairman of Germany's second-largest lender,
Commerzbank's Klaus-Peter Mueller, recently
recommended the country surrender the "shackles" of the euro
since there would be no end to further bailouts as long as they
could not devalue.
In January, Wolfgang Reitzle, the CEO of industrial gases
producer Linde, said Germany may need to leave the
euro zone itself since popular support for rescuing the currency
"will evaporate as soon as German citizens have to pay taxes of
more than 50 percent to finance the other euro countries."