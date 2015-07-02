(Repeats to cover alert)
LONDON, July 2 There are signs that productivity
in the UK economy is improving
Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said on Thursday on
the BBC.
Speaking to other media, Cunliffe also said Greece's
deepening debt crisis is showing no sign yet of spreading to
other countries on the periphery of the euro zone.
"We're not seeing signs of that at the moment. Financial
markets are not showing there is contagion or spreading of those
risks to the periphery," he told BBC Radio 5live in an
interview.
Cunliffe also said he believed that any decision by HSBC
on whether to base itself outside of the Bank of
England's jurisdiction would be driven by business
considerations, not a search for looser regulation.
