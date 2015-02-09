LONDON Feb 9 British Prime Minister David
Cameron chaired a contingency meeting on a possible Greek exit
from the euro zone with finance ministry and Bank of England
officials on Monday, his spokesman said.
Speaking to reporters, the spokesman said on the risk of
financial market contagion: "It's something we want to be
vigilant about".
"The government had undertaken an extensive degree of
contingency planning during 2012 when there were particular
pressures in the euro zone involving Greece. Given the fact that
you have a new Greek government ... I think now is the right
time (to review this)."
British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that
Britain was stepping up contingency planning, and that the
stand-off between Greece and the euro zone was raising risks to
the British economy.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by David Milliken)