RPT-Czech PM says government to resign after dispute with finance minister
PRAGUE, May 2 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday he would resign along with the whole cabinet in response to a row with his Finance Minister Andrej Babis.
BRUSSELS Feb 17 Failure to reach an agreement on Greece's debt problems would have severe consequences for economic stability, Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday, calling on all sides to hammer out a deal.
The result of failure to reach an agreement would be "very severe for economic and financial stability," Osborne said on arrival for a meeting of EU finance ministers.
"What Britain really needs to see is competence, not chaos," he said. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Adrian Croft)
PRAGUE, May 2 Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said on Tuesday he would resign along with the whole cabinet in response to a row with his Finance Minister Andrej Babis.
* Wall Street seen opening lower after Nasdaq's record high Monday