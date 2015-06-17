LONDON, June 17 The British government is
accelerating its preparations for a possible Greek exit from the
euro zone, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister David Cameron said
on Wednesday, after the Greek central bank warned of the
consequences of such a scenario.
"You can expect that we are continuing to make sure we have
the right plans in place and stepping up preparations given
where discussions have got to," the spokeswoman told reporters,
saying the potential impact on business, banks, the financial
sector and tourists was being looked at.
A 'Grexit' or Greek euro zone exit would represent a serious
economic risk to Britain, she added, saying it underlined the
necessity of having a growing economy and strong public
finances.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)