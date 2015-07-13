BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SR Bank issues new T2 bond
* HAS MANDATED NORDEA MARKETS, SR-BANK MARKETS AND SWEDBANK NORWAY FOR A POTENTIAL 11NC6 T2 BOND ISSUE
LONDON, July 13 Implementing a deal between Greece and other euro zone leaders over its debts is a task that should not be underestimated, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister David Cameron told reporters on Monday.
"Clearly the challenge now will be on delivering on that and the implementation which lies ahead ... and I don't think we underestimate the size of that challenge," the spokeswoman said.
"We are glad an agreement has been reached but there is still more to do." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Writing by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON, May 2 Media reports that the European Commission is rushing out proposals to regulate clearing houses in London are speculation, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Tuesday.