* Avoiding Grexit risked fuelling spirit of Brexit
* London oppposed proposal to use pan-EU funds
* Compromise found to guarantee no losses for Britain
* Dispute was early test of relations as referendum looms
BRUSSELS, July 15 European Union officials
appeared to have defused a row with London on Wednesday, in
which efforts to keep Greece in the euro zone risked fuelling
demands in Britain to quit the EU altogether.
A call for EU cash to tide Athens over until a euro zone
bailout angered London, three weeks after Prime Minister David
Cameron made a formal demand to reform Britain's relationship
with the EU. It became an early test of Brussels' determination
to avoid provoking Britain before it holds a referendum on
whether to remain in the EU.
One prominent Eurosceptic lawmaker from Cameron's
Conservative party called the plan a "slap in the face".
But officials have come up with compromises both sides
believe will do two things. They will provide quick funding for
Greece. And they will guarantee that Cameron can keep a promise
made four years ago never to put taxpayer money at risk to
rescue countries caught in the euro area debt crisis.
"No one wants to have anything where the UK is backed into a
corner," one EU official said. At one stage, it seemed that a
vote by the 19 euro members plus possibly non-euro Poland could
have forced Britain to contribute to Greece against its will.
"We're working hard with them on the referendum, so let's
not derail that," the official said. EU chief executive
Jean-Claude Juncker has set up a "task force" to handle
negotiations with London and also ensure the Brussels
administrative machine does not inadvertently clash with Britain
before the vote.
TROUBLE
The trouble began when the euro zone began work on Monday on
a third bailout for Greece. Officials wanted to find 7 billion
euros this week to ensure Athens remains solvent until the
three-year loan can be arranged. Attention focused on a dormant
facility known as the European Financial Stability Mechanism
(EFSM). Problem was, its money comes from all 28 EU members.
Telling fellow EU finance ministers on Tuesday that the idea
was a "non-starter", Britain's George Osborne said the euro zone
must "foot its own bill". Aside from a billion or so euros that
would be Britain's share, the government objected in principle
to being drawn in to the troubles of a single currency area from
which Cameron is now seeking further guarantees of separation.
Cameron made the point again in parliament on Wednesday. But
by then British officials were voicing confidence in proposals
by the EU executive to set up an EFSM loan to Greece so they
guaranteed no loss for Britain.
The solution, likely to be confirmed on Thursday when EU
finance ministers hold a teleconference, indicated a willingness
by the British government, EU institutions and other member
states including euro zone paymaster Germany to defuse tensions.
European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said
among options was setting aside money earmarked for Greece that
is held at the European Central Bank. He also conceded there
were questions on the legality of using the EFSM. But he said
there were no good options to get money to Athens within days.
Cameron has said he does not want to leave the EU but wants
a number of reforms, particularly on relations with the euro
zone and on curbing immigration to Britain from EU countries. He
has promised voters a referendum by 2017.
The prospect of "Grexit" - Greece being forced out of the
euro zone - is already worrying EU leaders. They see it as a
sign the Union is in trouble, and most are anxious to avoid
"Brexit" from the EU, which would deprive it of its second-
biggest economy.
