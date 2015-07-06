LONDON, July 6 Greece and the euro zone need to find a sustainable solution after Greeks voted 'No' to a bailout proposal, British Prime Minister David Cameron's spokeswoman said on Monday.

The spokeswoman said it was in Britain's interests for Greece to find a solution.

When asked whether Greece should stay in the European Union, Cameron's spokeswoman said Britain supports a 28-member EU.

"Clearly Greece and the euro zone need to sit down and talk through the implications of the result and what happens next. They need to find a sustainable solution," she added.

