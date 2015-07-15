LONDON, July 15 British Prime Minister David
Cameron believes a solution can be found to provide bridge
financing to Greece while not putting British taxpayers' money
on the line, Cameron's spokeswoman said.
The European Commission is proposing to give a 7
billion-euro ($7.7 billion) bridge loan to Greece to cover the
country's financing needs in July using the European Financial
Stability Mechanism (EFSM), according to a document from the EU
executive.
The proposal to use the EFSM for the bridge loan is
controversial because Britain and the Czech Republic are
strongly opposed to it.
"We have always been clear that British taxpayers' money is
not going to be used to provide finance for a euro zone Greek
deal and that therefore this is a non-starter," Cameron's
spokeswoman said.
"From the discussions that have been taking place this
morning, it's clear that a number of other countries have
concerns about this. I think there are a number of solutions
that can be found."
(Reporting by William James, writing by Kate Holton, editing by
William Schomberg)