BRUSSELS, July 15 The European Commission
believes it has found a solution to British objections to using
the EU's EFSM fund to provide short-term bridge financing to
Greece while it negotiates a euro zone bailout, EU officials
said on Wednesday.
A British official said London was aiming to be constructive
and was looking for guarantees it would not lose money. A day
earlier, London appeared to rule out lending to Greece from the
EFSM, run by all 28 EU states not just the 19-member euro zone.
One EU official said a possible solution was to give
Britain, and other non-euro zone states like Poland, guarantees
of repayment on their contribution to the EFSM from money held
at the European Central Bank related to past purchases of Greek
government bonds. This money is known as Greece's SMP profits.
