BRUSSELS, April 8 Mission chiefs of Greece's
European Union and International Monetary Fund lenders held
talks in Brussels on Friday on the country's key bailout review,
a European Commission spokeswoman said, stressing that they were
long-scheduled.
"They will return within the day," Commission spokeswoman
Annika Breidthardt said, adding that euro zone officials were
due to meet in Brussels anyway on Friday.
An EU official close to the talks said they hoped for a deal
with Greece by Sunday. "The Greeks are still short of meeting of
the conditions of either organisation," the official said.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski, writing
by Robin Emmott; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)