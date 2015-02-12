ASEAN+3 grouping warns on shift towards protectionism
YOKOHAMA, May 5 A shift towards protectionism poses downside risks to global growth, finance ministers and central bankers from major Asian economies warned on Friday.
ATHENS Feb 12 Greece's tax revenues fell 1 billion euros below the targeted level in January as Greeks held off on making tax payments ahead of a snap election on Jan. 25, the deputy finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.
"There is a shortfall in tax revenues of about 1 billion euros," Dimitris Mardas told Reuters, saying the government was confident of recouping the sum in the coming months. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Stephen Grey, writing by Deepa Babington)
