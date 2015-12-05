ATHENS Dec 6 Greek lawmakers approved a 2016
budget early on Sunday including more than 5 billion euros
($5.44 billion) in spending cuts and some 2 billion in higher
taxes meant to satisfy international lenders.
The leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras
is under pressure to deliver tangible benefits to an
austerity-weary public after having signed to a third rescue
package from euro zone governments worth up to 86 billion euros.
The budget makes 5.7 billion euros in spending cuts,
including 1.8 billion from pensions and 500 million from
defence.
($1 = 0.9187 euros)
(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Editing by Paul Taylor)