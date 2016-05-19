ATHENS May 19 Greece's central government registered a primary budget surplus of 2.37 billion euros ($2.66 billion) in the first four months of the year, beating its target by 1.81 billion euros, helped by lower spending, finance ministry data showed on Thursday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the state of the country's finances.

The government's target was for a primary budget surplus - which excludes debt-servicing costs - of 566 million euros for the fourth-month period.

Tax revenues came in at 14.11 billion euros, 325 million euros above target, while spending was 2.28 billion euros below target. ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas)