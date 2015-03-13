RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds lose faith in OPEC: Kemp
LONDON, May 2 Hedge funds are losing faith that OPEC can accelerate the rebalancing of the oil market even if the group agrees to extend output cuts when it meets later this month.
ATHENS, March 13 Greece's central government fell short of a targeted budget surplus in the first two months of the year after a shortfall in tax revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.
The surplus came in at 1.243 billion euros in Jan.-Feb., below a targeted 1.411 billion euros in Greece's latest budget.
Tax revenues came in at 7.298 billion euros in the first two months of 2015, 13.8 percent below a target of 8.467 billion euros, the ministry said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Costas Pitas)
SINGAPORE, May 3 The dollar traded below a six-week high against the yen on Wednesday, as the market awaited the Federal Reserve's policy statement for hints on the U.S. interest rate outlook, while the kiwi rose on the back of higher dairy prices.