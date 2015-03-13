ATHENS, March 13 Greece's central government fell short of a targeted budget surplus in the first two months of the year after a shortfall in tax revenues, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The central government surplus excludes the budgets of social security organisations and local administrations and is different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.

The surplus came in at 1.243 billion euros in Jan.-Feb., below a targeted 1.411 billion euros in Greece's latest budget.

Tax revenues came in at 7.298 billion euros in the first two months of 2015, 13.8 percent below a target of 8.467 billion euros, the ministry said. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by Costas Pitas)