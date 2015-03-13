(Adds govt)
ATHENS, March 13 Greek tax revenues dipped
slightly in February, but there was no repeat of the calamitous
fall in January, the Finance Ministry said on Friday, bringing
some relief to the government as it tries to negotiate a new
bailout deal with Europe.
Tax receipts came in just 121 million euros below target
last month after a massive 1.048 billion shortfall in January,
which had raised fears the newly installed government might run
out of cash before reaching any accord with its EU partners.
Greeks put off paying taxes in the first weeks of the year
ahead of a snap Jan. 25 election, which was won by the leftist
Syriza party on promises to end years of austerity imposed on
Greece by its international creditors.
Overall, tax revenues came in at 7.298 billion euros in the
first two months of 2015, 13.8 percent below a target of 8.467
billion euros, the ministry said.
The central government surplus came in at 1.243 billion
euros in the first two months of 2015, against a target of 1.411
billion euros, the ministry also said in its statement.
This figure excludes the budgets of social security
organisations and local administrations and is different from
the data monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders, but nonetheless
indicates the country's progress in repairing its finances.
Previous governments have agreed with lenders to achieve a
primary surplus of 3 percent in 2015 -- a figure which Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking to reduce as part of its
efforts to free up funds for growth measures.
The stemming of the decline in tax revenues will be welcome
news to the government, which is facing a possible cash crunch
as it tries to meet looming debt service commitments to its EU
IMF and ECB creditors.
Looking to shore up state coffers, the government submitted
an amendment to parliament on Friday to allow it to tap into the
cash reserves of pension funds and public sector entities.
In such transactions, the funds and entities can lend money
to the country's debt agency through a short-term repurchase
agreement for up to 15 days, debt agency officials have told
Reuters.
The same amendment, which is expected to be voted on next
week, will also enable the government to tap into more than half
a billion euros of funds sitting in the country's bank rescue
fund, confirming what sources told Reuters earlier this week.
