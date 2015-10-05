* Draft budget keeps 2015, 2016 recession targets
* PM wants quick bailout review to open door to debt relief
* Tsipras sets out debt restructuring proposals
By Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 5 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras issued a resounding call for debt relief on Monday as
his government unveiled an austere 2016 budget sticking strictly
to international bailout targets in a new spirit of cooperation
with European and IMF creditors.
The draft budget, released as Tsipras delivered his keynote
four-year policy programme to parliament, projected that the
economy would stay in recession next year, shrinking by 1.3
percent after a 2.3 percent contraction in 2015, before
returning to growth in 2017.
Tsipras, whose leftist government was re-elected on Sept. 20
after performing a U-turn and accepting a bailout of up to 86
billion euros ($96.1 billion) in return for spending cuts, tax
rises and economic reforms under strict external supervision,
told lawmakers he would bargain hard for debt relief.
The budget contained a total 6.4 billion euros of austerity
measures this year and next, of which 4.34 billion will fall in
2016.
Euro zone finance ministers have agreed to discuss a limited
debt restructuring, but not writedowns, if Greece successfully
concludes a first review of the new bailout programme by the end
of this year, which entails passing far-reaching reforms of
taxation, pensions and public administration.
Tsipras said the government would pass all the required laws
to achieve a successful bailout review and open the door for
debt renegotiations, which were crucial for economic recovery.
"We will propose an extension of (loan) maturities, a
reduction of interest rates and a conversion to stable interest
rates," he said.
"We will also propose a growth clause (linking the amount of
debt service to GDP growth) and an extended grace period (on
debt service payments) to create enough fiscal space to support
investment activity and the restructuring of our welfare state."
The prime minister said the government aimed to restore
capital market access within 20 months by the first half of 2017
and he expected economic growth to return by mid-next year.
Economists say both goals seem optimistic if not impossible.
"The implementation of the bailout is necessary but it is
not enough on its own. We need a web of parallel actions ... in
the next 20 crucial months to achieve our target of restoring
liquidity and regaining market access," Tsipras said.
SHALLOWER RECESSION?
Although government officials are optimistic that this
year's recession will be milder than projected in the bailout
programme, due to an increase in tourism revenues and stronger
than expected first-half data, any change in economic forecasts
will only come when the final budget is adopted in December.
Government debt is seen rising to 197.7 percent of gross
domestic product in 2016, including the new loans.
The document projected a 0.24 percent primary budget deficit
- before debt service - this year and a surplus of 0.5 percent
next. Greece is meant to achieve a primary surplus of 3.5
percent of GDP a year from 2018 under the August deal.
Athens wants to conclude the first bailout review and
recapitalise its banks as soon as possible, hoping to lure back
investors, Tsipras told lawmakers.
Diplomats and Greek officials say Tsipras and his Syriza
party have decided to stop fighting the creditors for now and
comply with the bailout in the quest for early debt relief and a
return to economic independence.
Earlier, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos met his euro
zone counterparts in Luxembourg to discuss 43 reforms that
Athens is meant to enact by mid-November to qualify for the next
tranche of bailout funds and recapitalisation of its banks,
severely weakened by deposit flight and capital controls imposed
in late June.
Eurogroup chairman Jeroen Dijsselbloem said after the
meeting he believed Athens was now serious about implementing
the agreed changes. But it must win approval for the full
package before ministers could move ahead with recapitalising
Greece's four systemic banks.
Tsipras' policy statement was largely devoid of the swagger
with which he vowed in January to roll back austerity and cast
off dependence on bailout aid.
The more pragmatic re-elected leader, who trounced hard left
rebels in last month's vote, controls 155 lawmakers in the
300-seat parliament and is sure of a confidence vote on
Wednesday.
However, some leftists in his Syriza party remain reluctant
to accept liberal market reforms of labour law, cuts in welfare
and retirement benefits and sweeping privatisation of state
assets, setting up tense votes next year.
With that in mind, Tsipras promised to find ways to ease the
social pain that the bailout will entail for the poorest Greeks
and vowed to negotiate better terms or find alternative measures
for some of the unpopular policies sought by creditors.
Those areas included pension reform, the liberalisation of
the energy market, restoring collective bargaining and a 23
percent tax on private education, he said.
