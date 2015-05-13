ATHENS May 13 Greece's central government
recorded a primary budget surplus of 2.16 billion euros in the
first four months of the year, versus a targeted small budget
deficit due to a slash in spending, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday.
The central government surplus excludes the budgets of
social security organisations and local administrations and is
different from the figure monitored by Greece's EU/IMF lenders,
but indicates the state of the cash-strapped country's finances.
The government had targeted a primary budget deficit of 287
million euros for the four-month period, data from the ministry
showed.
Tax revenues came in at 14.29 billion euros, broadly in line
with a target of 14.28 billion euros.
Public spending stood at 16.32 billion euros, 2 billion
euros below target as the cash-strapped country cuts back on
expenditure to meet its obligations.
(Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)