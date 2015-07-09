SOFIA, July 9 Greek-owned banks in Bulgaria are
"under controls" to prevent funds being sent to Greece,
Bulgarian Economy Minister Bozhidar Lukarski was quoted as
saying on Thursday.
"At this stage, there is no turmoil in the banking system.
The Greek banks here are under controls so that financial
resources are not sent there, news agency BGNES quoted Lukarski
as saying. He did not elaborate on the controls.
The central bank declined to comment. It has stepped up
checks on local lenders, monitoring for any possible fallout
from the debt crisis next door.
(Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Pravin Char)