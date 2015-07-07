By Tsvetelia Tsolova
| SOFIA, July 7
SOFIA, July 7 The Bulgarian central bank has
stepped up checks on local lenders by asking for data on
outgoing money transfers twice daily, monitoring for any
possible fallout from the debt crisis next door in Greece, three
banking sources said on Tuesday.
Bulgaria is seen as potentially vulnerable as more than a
fifth of its banking assets are Greek-owned and it has close
trade and investment ties to its southern neighbour, but the
sources told Reuters the situation remained calm.
The central bank declined comment.
Bulgarian leaders have assured citizens that all measures
have been taken to protect the banks. The central bank said in a
statement on June 29 that banks with Greek shareholders were
well-capitalised and had above average levels of liquidity.
"The central bank has requested banks to report on outgoing
transfers twice a day," a banking source familiar with the
situation said.
Bulgaria went through its own financial crisis in the 1990s
and again last year, when the Balkan country's fourth-largest
lender, known as Corpbank, collapsed under the weight
of a bank run that briefly spread to a bigger lender.
Greek banks have sizeable market shares in Balkan markets
including Bulgaria and Serbia, where banks have mostly halted
foreign exchange and dinar trading with Greek-owned lenders to
minimise the impact of the crisis.
"When we have a crisis like the one in Greece, the central
bank has to be more vigilant and follow closely what activities
are on the market. This is part of their job," a second banking
source said.
Greece's fate hung in the balance on Tuesday after Prime
Minister Alexis Tsipras launched a desperate bid to win fresh
aid from sceptical creditors at an emergency euro zone summit,
but Germany said there was no basis for talks.
"All Bulgarian banks reported their status twice a day last
week (too). This will probably continue," said a third banking
source.
"Every day the banks do some reporting to the central bank,
now it is a tad more. In any situation of uncertainty in
regional and global aspect, as after the Corpbank (fallout) last
year, the reporting increases," the source said.
