By Matthias Williams and Tsvetelia Tsolova
| SANDANSKI, Bulgaria, July 3
SANDANSKI, Bulgaria, July 3 Greece's debt crisis
is lapping over the border into this southwestern corner of
Bulgaria, where the owner of the Felipe Z textile factory
worries she may not be able to pay her 60 workers next week.
Factory owner Snejana Zachariou explains buyers of her goods
are exclusively Greek. She will sit down with one of them on
Monday to try to work out how she can receive payment for a pile
of orders if Greek banks remain shut and capital controls stay
in place.
Her plight is an example of how vulnerable the former
Communist countries in central and eastern Europe that neighbour
Greece are to the crisis. The pain could worsen if Greeks reject
international creditors' demands in a referendum on
Sunday.
"I do not know whether I can manage, whether there will be
money, because this business is no longer very profitable to
allow us to build up cash reserves," said Zachariou, whose
husband is a Greek boat captain. "Maybe we will survive for one
month to pay something but after that, if money does not come it
will be very difficult."
"And that is why I worry now very much for my people,
because they have families, they have loans to the banks. If
they cannot pay their loans, they will have problems too."
Countries like Bulgaria, Romania and Macedonia are
particularly exposed to the fallout of the crisis as several of
their banks are Greek-owned and economic ties are close.
Greece is the third-largest investor in Bulgaria and is also
Bulgaria's fourth-largest export destination.
While their fate is tied to Greece, Zachariou said her
workers are divided on what to make of it all. Some feel pity
for the Greeks while others say it is time for their neighbours
- who despite years of austerity are still much better off than
they are - to start living within their means.
Sales of the company, which sews women's jackets and
dresses, are about 40,000 levs (20,454 euros) to 50,000 levs a
month. The crisis has started eating into revenues. Zachariou
said a jacket that her firm once made for Greek buyers for 9
euros ($10) only fetches 6 euros now.
"I listen to the women here, because I spend my time between
work and home and I do not have time for contact with other
people," Zachariou said. "But they have different opinions. Some
are speaking with compassion for the people who are going
through difficult times. Others say: 'Until now they sang and
danced' without knowing what was coming to them."
NO LONGER THE BIG SHOTS
While Bulgarians travel to Greece for its beaches and
ancient sites, Greek tourists come to Bulgarian mountain resorts
or on weekend shopping trips for food and clothes, taking
advantage of cheaper prices.
Bulgarian migrant workers head south to pick olives, tobacco
or tomatoes. A cluster of textile firms like Felipe Z supply the
Greek market, either for domestic sales or exports to western
Europe. In Sandanski, a Bulgarian spa town near the border that
touts its fine air and thermal springs, dentists have shop signs
in Greek to lure those looking for cut-price healthcare.
But a combination of the debt crisis and an unfinished
highway connecting Sandanski to the border has seen revenues
from Greek tourists plummet in the last two years, according to
Sandanski's mayor Andon Totev.
"Now with the crisis, these visits ceased," Totev said.
"Very, very few people come here now. Before, especially on
weekends and the bigger eastern Orthodox holidays you would see
18-20 buses full of tourists, now we hardly see any."
Greek tourists used to bring in revenues of about 1.5
million euros a month but that dropped to less than 100,000
euros, he said.
"Simply, the Greek tourists are not here," he said.
Greece's economy has been battered by years of cuts imposed
by its creditors in exchange for two bailouts. One in four
Greeks is jobless and by one estimate 59 businesses are closing
daily. But Bulgaria, which joined the European Union much later
than Greece in 2007, is still the bloc's poorest member.
Bulgarians went through their own banking crisis in the mid
nineties and again last year, after the Balkan country's
fourth-largest lender collapsed.
"The situation in Greece, unfortunately, will have a
negative impact on Bulgaria as an investment destination too.
Big investors look at the region in general," said Veselin
Iliev, director of International Economic Cooperation at
Bulgaria's leading industrial association BIA.
"And our region is becoming quite unstable because of
Greece. The attractiveness of the whole region is decreasing."
For Kristina Mitova, who runs another small textile company
in Sandanski, Greece's problems look artificial.
"I don't believe there is a crisis," she said. "I travel to
Greece all the time, and I don't see any real difference."
Georgi Petrov, a 45-year-old sitting smoking on the steps of
the pawn shop where he works, was angry when he saw a young
Greek woman bemoaning austerity on TV, "while we have had to
tighten our belts for the past twenty years."
His parents' pension is worth about 200 levs ($114) a month,
he says, while the Greek average pension is 833 euros ($925).
"When we went to Greece, they were looking down on us," he
said. "When they came here, they were acting like the big shots.
I think they should pay for that."
(editing by Janet McBride)