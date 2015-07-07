Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
SOFIA, July 7 Bulgaria has taken all the measures necessary to safeguard its banks irrespective of what happens in Greece, a Bulgarian government statement said on Tuesday, after Prime Minister Boiko Borisov spoke with European Council President Donald Tusk.
Bulgaria is seen as vulnerable to the fallout from Greece, especially as Greek lenders control more than a fifth of Bulgarian banks and the countries have close trade and investment ties. In the same call, which took place on Monday night, Tusk called on people not to give in to "speculation".
"The Bulgarian prime minister pointed to the political and financial stability in our country and added that all necessary measures have been taken to ensure the security of the banking sector independent of the developments of events in Greece," the Bulgarian government said in a statement.
"Tusk confirmed the fully adequate and circumspect actions of the Bulgarian government and appealed to people not to give in to speculations on the topic." (Reporting By Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Matthias Williams)
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.