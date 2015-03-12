FRANKFURT, March 12 European Central Bank
policymaker Jens Weidmann put the onus squarely on governments
on Thursday to decide whether they wanted to cover Greece's
funding needs, saying this was "less than ever" a task for the
euro zone's central banks.
Reporting a fall in the German Bundesbank's 2014 profit due
to reduced interest income, Weidmann also said a rosy outlook
for Germany's economy was no reason to turn a blind eye to risks
such as geopolitical tensions and a demographic shift.
"Complacency in economic policy matters has no place in
Germany," Weidmann, whose role as Bundesbank president gives him
a seat on the ECB's policymaking Governing Council, said in a
statement accompanying the national central bank's 2014 results.
"The unfavourable demographic outlook will weigh heavily on
the German economy in the medium term," Weidmann said.
In the near term, the German economy should grow "somewhat"
beyond its normal capacity utilisation level this year, and
perhaps even more strongly in 2016, he added.
Turning to Greece, Weidmann said governments and parliaments
must decide whether they were willing to further increase their
exposure to Greece and cover the Greek state's financing needs.
"This is less of a task for the Eurosystem (of euro zone
central banks) than it has ever been," he said.
The Bundesbank's 2014 profit fell to 2.95 billion euros
($3.13 billion), down from 4.59 billion a year earlier due to
lower interest income. The full amount was transferred to the
Finance Ministry in Berlin on Thursday.
Cuts in ECB interest rates in June and September 2014 meant
the Bundesbank saw its 2015 annual result declining.
($1 = 0.9431 euros)
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Toby
Chopra)