FRANKFURT, June 18 For Greece to get further aid
from its euro zone partners, they must be sure the country will
become financially independent in the near future, a board
member of Germany's central bank said on Thursday.
"If Greece is to be helped now because the country is in an
acute economic emergency, the countries showing solidarity need
to be able to count on their payments not only improving the
current situation," the Bundesbank's Carl-Ludwig Thiele said,
according to the text of a speech he was to deliver in Weimar.
"They need to be able to depend on the country being able to
stand on its own feet again financially in the foreseeable
future," he said, adding only "a viable course of reforms" could
put Greece on a sustainable growth path.
Thiele said Greece was in a "precarious" situation which
indicators like cash in circulation in Greece and the Target
balance showed was worsening.
The Target 2 system settles cross-border payments in the
euro zone. Thiele said the Greek central bank's Target
liabilities had climbed from around 40 billion euros at the end
of November 2014 to just under 100 billion at the end of April.
"The Target balances have much more than doubled in a period
of five months," he said.
Thiele also noted that the amount of cash in circulation in
Greece had increased from 30 billion euros at the end of
November to 43.5 billion euros at the end of April.
Greek savers have pulled about 2 billion euros out of banks
over the past three days, with the pace of outflow accelerating
rapidly since the collapse at the weekend of talks with
creditors, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; editing by John Stonestreet)