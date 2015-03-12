(Fixes headline)
FRANKFURT, March 12 Greece has lost a lot of
trust and euro zone governments must decide whether to expand
their risk exposure to Athens, European Central Bank policymaker
Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.
One option the Greek government has looked at to fund itself
is for the ECB to raise a cap on Athens' issuance of Treasury
bills, or short-term debt.
But Weidmann, who is chief of Germany's Bundesbank, said the
euro zone's central banks should ensure Greece's banks do not
worsen their liquidity position by buying up Greek government
debt for which he said there is still no market.
He did not see Greece regaining access to capital markets by
mid-year.
"A lot of trust has been lost," Weidmann told a news
conference to present the Bundesbank's 2014 results.
Turning to monetary policy, Weidmann said the ECB should
have looked through downward cost pressures resulting in
significant part from the sharp fall in oil prices.
"Negative inflation rates are only of temporary nature ...
I see no signs of second-round effects," he said.
