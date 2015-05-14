BRIEF-Fitch- prospects for bad loan clean-up at Indian banks improving
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
BERLIN May 14 The head of Germany's Bundesbank criticised the weekly top-ups of emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, saying in a German newspaper interview that this broke the taboo of financing governments.
"Given the ban on monetary financing of states, I don't think it's ok that banks which don't have access to the markets are being granted loans which then finance the bonds of their government, which doesn't have access to the markets itself," Jens Weidmann told Handelsblatt, according to advance extracts of an interview due to be published on Friday. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* Believe that asset resolution will be a dominant theme in the sector over the next few years
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05122017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: SEBI Member Madhabi Puri Buch at an event in Mumbai. 12:00 pm: Chemicals & Fertilizer Minister Ananth Kumar to brief media in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Arvind Pan