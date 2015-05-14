* Weidmann criticises provision of emergency funds to Greece
* Questions ECB's bond-buying programme
* Says has a good working relationship with Draghi
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, May 14 The head of Germany's Bundesbank
ripped into the European Central Bank on Thursday, saying
emergency funding for Greek banks broke the taboo of financing
governments and it was not up to central banks to decide who was
or wasn't in the euro zone.
Jens Weidmann also said it was questionable whether money
printing by the ECB to boost the euro zone economy and halt
deflation was necessary.
Greek banks have been drawing emergency liquidity assistance
(ELA) from the country's central bank, a funding lifeline
provided in exchange for collateral. They have used some of this
emergency funding to buy Greek government debt, indirectly
helping to keep the county afloat.
The ECB has been raising the cap on the funds weekly, most
recently on Tuesday by 1.1. billion euros to 80 billion euros.
"Given the ban on monetary financing of states, I don't
think it's ok that banks which don't have access to the markets
are being granted loans which then finance the bonds of their
government, which doesn't have access to the markets itself,"
Weidmann told German newspaper Handelsblatt according to advance
extracts of an interview to be published on Friday.
Asked whether he would be prepared to stop emergency funding
to Greek banks and therefore force Athens out of the euro zone,
Weidmann said central banks were not responsible for "the
make-up of the euro zone or granting aid payments".
Weidmann, himself a member of the ECB's Governing Council,
said the decision about Greece's future in the single currency
bloc was "clearly" in the hands of politicians.
He said the ball was in Greece's court now and Athens should
submit convincing reform proposals quickly. While further funds
had bought time, he said, they had not improved Greece's
competitiveness or produced a functional administrative
structure.
He warned against putting too many demands on the central
bank, saying it was "not omnipotent" and he was concerned about
the increasing politicisation of central banks and the growing
expectations placed on them. He said the ECB would not be in a
position to solve Europe's problems.
Weidmann also hit out at the ECB's bond-buying scheme known
as quantitative easing (QE), saying: "The question remains
whether the QE programme was really necessary given our primary
aim of price stability and how we should assess the risks and
side-effects that inevitably come with such a scheme."
If it had been his choice, he said, the volume of the
trillion-euro-plus QE programme would have been "zero".
He said QE made Eurosystem central banks the biggest
creditor of governments and monetary and fiscal policy were
becoming increasingly interconnected.
"That can increase the political pressure on central banks
when it comes to future monetary policy decisions, especially as
member states' drive to reform is also being weakened."
Weidmann, one of the strongest critics of the ECB's
exceptional monetary policy measures, said he had "a good
working relationship" with its president, Mario Draghi.
"It's not about solving personal conflicts as they don't
even exist," he said. "It's about discussing content."
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Tom Heneghan)