BRUSSELS Nov 26 Euro zone finance ministers
have agreed to launch a voluntary buyback of Greek debt and will
offer private investors 35 cents for each euro of Greek bonds
they hold, a source familiar with the discussions of the
ministers said.
The debt buyback is one of a series of measures euro zone
finance ministers have agreed with the IMF to try to reduce
Greek debt to around 124 percent of GDP by 2020, from a forecast
190 percent next year.
It remains unclear how the buyback would be financed, but
one proposal is to lend Greece around 10 billion euros from the
euro zone's rescue fund, which would allow it to buy around 30
billion euros worth of debt, cutting its outstanding obligations
by around 20 billion euros.