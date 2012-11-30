BRUSSELS Nov 30 The euro zone is hoping Greece
will be able to repurchase at least 40 billion euros of its own
bonds in a buyback operation with private investors, two euro
zone officials said on Friday.
Euro zone finance ministers expect Athens to spend 10.2
billion euros to buy back at least two-thirds of the 63 billion
euros of bonds still in private hands after a debt restructuring
in March. The details of the buyback will be published on
Monday.
The ministers have said the price offered by Athens for the
bonds under the voluntary operation should not be higher than
the closing price of Nov. 23.
Because there are various maturities trading, the price
range is from 25.15 euro cents to 34.41 cents.
Asked what the expectated size of the buyback would be, one
euro zone official said: "Minimum 40 billion euros" and a second
confirmed the expectation.