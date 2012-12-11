BRUSSELS Dec 11 Greece's debt buyback attracted
bids totalling 31.8 billion euros, but the price paid for the
bonds will not be sufficient to reduce the debt burden to 124
percent of GDP by 2020, a euro zone official familiar with the
auction said.
The source said the average price was 33.5 cents on the
euro, slightly above what was expected, meaning that there was a
shortfall of about 450 million euros. Senior euro zone finance
and treasury officials discussed the results on a conference
call earlier on Tuesday.
The official said the operation was sufficient to reduce
Greece's debt-to-GDP ratio by 9.5 percentage points, below the
originally targeted 11 percent.
That means that debt as a proportion of GDP will only fall
to about 126.6 percent by 2020, above the goal agreed with the
IMF of 124 percent.
Several sources said euro zone finance ministers would hold
a teleconference call at 1630 GMT to decide what further steps
to take to complete the operation and reduce the debt level to
the agreed target.
