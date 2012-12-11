* Deadline for offers expired at 1200 GMT
* Debt buyback attracted 31.8 bln euros in offers-source
* Programme falls 450 mln eur short of target-source
* Euro zone finance ministers to consult late Tuesday
By Luke Baker and Lefteris Papadimas
BRUSSELS/ATHENS, Dec 11 Greece's bond buyback
scheme failed to meet its target by a relatively narrow margin
on Tuesday but still left international lenders with a
450-million euro hole in their plan to cut the country's huge
debts to a more manageable level.
Euro zone finance ministers will discuss the shortfall in
the scheme, under which Athens is buying back government bonds
from its private creditors at steep discounts, in a conference
call later on Tuesday, officials said.
The result indicates that Greek debt would fall to around
126.6 percent of its annual economic output in 2020 - well down
from the 189 percent forecast next year b u t slightly above the
124 percent that was agreed with the International Monetary Fund
last month as sustainable.
Greece extended the deadline for creditors to offer back
their bond from Friday to 1200 GMT on Tuesday, but a finance
ministry official said the buyback offer would not be reopened,
adding that technically it had been a success.
The buyback calls for Greece to repurchase debt worth about
30 billion euros using 10 billion euros from European funds at
prices well below the bonds' nominal value, cutting debt by a
net 20 billion euros.
That would account for half of a broader debt relief package
that lenders agreed for Athens last month, ensuring that the IMF
stays on board with the country's international rescue.
Greece became the first euro zone country to seek an
international bailout in 2010 but it has repeatedly failed to
meet budget and reform targets set by the European Union and IMF
as its economy has slid into a severe recession.
In the buyback, bids totalled 31.8 billion euros, a senior
euro zone official said after the deadline, but the average
price paid for the bonds was slightly above expectations,
meaning the total debt reduction will be less than planned.
A banker involved in the operation confirmed the figures,
saying that the average price paid for the bonds purchased was
33.5 cents on the euro.
The marginally higher-than-forecast price means the
operation had the shortfall of around 450 million euros ($585
million) and total debt reduction would be around 9.5 percentage
points of GDP by 2020, less than the targeted 11 percentage
points.
Private bondholders already had to accept huge reductions in
the value of their debt holdings under a restructuring earlier
this year, whereas Greece's official creditors have refused to
accept similar treatment.
"What's clear is that despite the statement by European
leaders that the original Greek debt exchange was a unique event
and not to be repeated, the political reality is that where
there is a need for debt relief the private sector will be
repeatedly asked," said Hung Tran, Deputy Managing Director of
the Institute of International Finance.
"The message this sends is that private sector investors are
effectively subordinated to the official sector creditors. That
will have a detrimental impact on the creditworthiness of
sovereign debt," said Tran, who was involved in negotiations for
the original Greek debt swap.
GERMAN BAD BANKS
The banker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said it
would not be difficult to find further bondholders who might
sell their holdings to make up the shortfall.
"The amount could be tapped from German bad banks - they
have not tendered all of their holdings," the banker said. "The
IMF will not let go easily knowing that there are bonds that
haven't been tendered. Greek banks offered almost all they had."
Officials said they did not expect euro zone finance
ministers to issue a statement after their conference call.
Instead they will meet in Brussels on Thursday morning to
discuss the results of the buyback operation.
Athens extended the deadline to tender Greek debt under the
scheme after the amount initially offered by the original Friday
deadline stood at 26.5 billion euros.
Greek banks, which had tendered only about 60 percent of
their roughly 17 billion euros in sovereign debt holdings by
Friday, offered all or most of their holdings to ensure the
buyback hits its targets, senior banking executives told
Reuters.
Greek lenders had initially been reluctant to put up their
entire holdings, fearing losses over the long term, but now have
little choice but to do more since most of the aid unlocked by a
successful buyback will go to boosting the lenders themselves.
"Greek banks were caught between a rock and a hard place,"
Athens-based lender Eurobank said in a report on Tuesday.
Athens had set a price range for the buyback at a premium to
market prices at the time. The range varied from a minimum of
30.2 to 38.1 percent and a maximum of 32.2 to 40.1 percent of
the principal, depending on the maturities of the 20 series of
outstanding bonds.
Hedge funds, which bought the debt at rock-bottom prices
when it was feared the country would exit the euro, are
estimated to hold a large part of Greek debt and the offer was
seen as likely to earn them a tidy profit.