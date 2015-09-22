By Renee Maltezou
| ATHENS, Sept 22
ATHENS, Sept 22 Greek Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras named his top officials on Tuesday, reappointing most of
the ministers who served under him earlier this year as he moved
swiftly to reaffirm his authority following the weekend's
election win.
FINANCE/BAILOUT
- Topping the list, as finance minister, is Euclid
Tsakalotos, a choice offering continuity in bailout talks and
likely to go down well among Greece's euro zone partners.
Under the previous Tsipras government, Tsakalotos helped
steer the bailout discussions with Greece's creditors that
produced its 86 billion euro ($95.7 billion) loan accord in
August.
- Tsakalotos' deputy will be George Chouliarakis, also a
respected member of the bailout negotiation team who served as
interim finance minister during the election campaign.
MIGRANTS/REFUGEES
- Taking charge of that portfolio within the interior
ministry to handle Greece's huge refugee problem as a state
which is on the easternmost borders of the EU is Yiannis
Mouzalas, another member of the caretaker government who was
retained as migration minister.
An active member of the Doctors of the World charity,
Mouzalas has taken part in relief missions to trouble spots
including Kobane in Syria.
FOREIGN AFFAIRS
- Nikos Kotzias, once a member of Greece's Communist youth,
was reappointed foreign minister. Like other senior Syriza
officials, he has portrayed Greece as a victim of foreign
interests. He published a book a year ago titled "Greece: Debt
colony. European autocracy and German primacy".
ENERGY
- Panos Skourletis was named energy minister. On the eve of
calling a snap election in August, he suspended the permit for a
disputed Canadian-run gold mine project in northern Greece.
DEFENCE
- Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos, the junior party
in Tsipras's coalition, was named defence minister. He founded
the party in 2012 when, together with 10 others, it splintered
from conservative New Democracy in protest at the second
bailout.
The outspoken Kammenos has been a lawmaker since 1993 and
has criticised the bailout as destroying Greece's sovereignty.
MARITIME
- Theodoris Dritsas resumes his role as maritime minister.
Days after Tsipras took over in January, Dritsas said the
government would halt the sale of a majority stake in the port
of Piraeus, Greece's biggest. The sale is back on track.
($1 = 0.8983 euros)
(Writing by John Stonestreet; Editing by James Dalgleish)