ATHENS, Sept 23 Greece's new cabinet was sworn
in on Wednesday, bringing in few new faces as re-elected Prime
Minister Alexis Tspiras sought continuity in pushing through
economic reforms under the watchful eye of international
lenders.
Tsipras appointed two bailout negotiators to head his
economic team, reappointing Euclid Tsakalotos as finance
minister and making George Chouliarakis deputy finance minister.
Tsakalotos, a low-key Oxford University-trained Marxist
economist, was at the finance helm when Greece and its creditors
produced an 86 billion-euro loan accord on August.
Chouliarakis, who was finance minister in the caretaker
government during the recent election campaign, was a senior
member of the bailout negotiation team, known for his grasp of
details.
Both need to steer through reforms ranging from changes to
the pension and labour systems, to overseeing the
recapitalisation of banks and discussion of debt relief for the
country.
Tspiras entrenched his position as Greece's dominant
political figure by sweeping to victory in national elections on
Sept. 20. He has teamed up with the right-wing Independent
Greeks party, his partners in a previous administration from
January to August, giving the government a slim majority of 155
seats in the 300-member parliament.
New Democracy, which polled 28 percent in the election and
came second, dismissed the cabinet line up as a 'recycling of
old faces in the same ministries'.
"We hope that the second Syriza-Independent Greeks
government overcomes the inadequacy of the first one," it said
in a statement.
(Reporting By George Georgiopoulos, Writing by Michele Kambas,
Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Angus MacSwan)