BRUSSELS/BERLIN Jan 12 Athens could
impose retroactive collective action clauses (CACs) to force
creditors to sign up to a bond swap, three senior euro zone
sources said on Thursday, as the government struggles to get
enough private investors to participate in a second Greek
bailout.
"Greece could introduce, retroactively, CACs on all
outstanding bonds, and in this way force hedge funds, which are
now holding out in hope of making a handsome profit, to sign up
to the agreement," one of the three sources said.
News that the talks with private sector creditors on
participating in a second Greek bailout are running into
difficultites has raised the prospect that euro zone governments
may have to increase their contribution to the aid package.