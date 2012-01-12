BRUSSELS/BERLIN Jan 12 Athens could impose retroactive collective action clauses (CACs) to force creditors to sign up to a bond swap, three senior euro zone sources said on Thursday, as the government struggles to get enough private investors to participate in a second Greek bailout.

"Greece could introduce, retroactively, CACs on all outstanding bonds, and in this way force hedge funds, which are now holding out in hope of making a handsome profit, to sign up to the agreement," one of the three sources said.

News that the talks with private sector creditors on participating in a second Greek bailout are running into difficultites has raised the prospect that euro zone governments may have to increase their contribution to the aid package.