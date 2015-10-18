* Greece is only European state without national cadastre
* Bureaucracy, political interference, graft obstruct
project
* EU advisers urged simplification in vain
* Illegal house owners say urban planning must adapt to
reality
By Paul Taylor and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS, Oct 18 When Greece applied for its first
international bailout in 2010, only two countries in Europe
lacked a computerised register of land ownership and usage.
Albania was the other.
Experts from European Union and International Monetary Fund
identified the lack of legal certainty about property rights and
land usage as a major barrier to investment, proper taxation and
economic development.
Five years on, Greece is on its third EU/IMF bailout. Each
of those programmes has made a priority of completing a land
register, known as a cadastre. Yet it is still less than half
done despite spending hundreds of millions of euros with
technical assistance from EU partners.
Meanwhile Albania, a far poorer Balkan neighbour that is
still a distant candidate for EU membership, has leapfrogged
Greece and implemented a digitised land registry and zoning map,
even if some holes remain.
Greek newspapers call the never-ending epic of the cadastre,
started in 1995 with EU funds that had to be returned to
Brussels in 2003 because of misuse, "our national shame".
It is a microcosm of everything that remains to be fixed in
the country - bureaucracy, political patronage, competing layers
of government, legal complexity, fiscal uncertainty, vested
interests, cheating, tax evasion and opaque relations between
the two biggest landowners - the state and the church.
The continued absence of a comprehensive land registry is
one reason why a privatisation programme announced in 2011 and
initially meant to raise 50 billion euros ($56.73 billion) over
five years has netted a mere 3.1 billion euros to date.
Roughly half of deals so far have come from the sale or
lease of state land, including a flagship plan to sell the
disused Hellenikon airport site next to Athens which is still
stalled.
The 50 billion euro goal was reaffirmed in the third bailout
package agreed in August but stretched out over 30 years.
The state cannot sell its prime real estate while disputes
fester in the courts about ownership, boundaries and zoning.
"We have to give investors certainty that whatever they get
from the Greek state they can actually realise," said Lila
Tsitsogiannopoulou, executive director of the Hellenic Republic
Asset Development Fund in charge of land privatisation. "We
still have a long way to go. We still have so many authorities."
ILLEGAL HOUSE OWNERS' UNION
The country even boasts a union of illegal house owners that
campaigns to legalise their homes.
Michael Vlahakis a 60-year-old pensioner from Heraklion, the
main city on Greece's largest island Crete, is president of the
"Residents Outside Town Planning" club, which he says represents
some 45,000 illegal home owners on the island.
"Our club is unique in Greece, in Europe and probably in the
whole planet because Greece is the only country in Europe that
doesn't have a cadastre," he told Reuters in an interview.
"We still don't know what is mountain, what is forest and
what is a building or a house."
About two-thirds of Greeks lived in the countryside until
the 1960s, when a massive rural exodus began. Now more than half
live in the cities of Athens, Thessaloniki and Heraklion.
Vlahakis, who says he has built two illegal houses, one for
himself and his wife, the other for his daughter, was invited to
Athens four years ago to address lawmakers and ministers in
parliament on the need to adapt town planning to reality.
"They haven't done it since the mid-1980s despite the fact
that Heraklion city has more than tripled in terms of houses and
land since then," he said, describing an upside-down urban
development process.
"In Greece we build the houses first, then the roads, after
that the infrastructure - waste system, electricity and water
network - and at the end the sidewalks."
Politicians, real estate developers and construction firms
had all sabotaged the cadastre project to protect their
interests, Vlahakis said.
According to Dimitris Rokos, director of planning and
investment at the National Cadastre and Mapping Agency, just
25.3 percent of the country has been completely mapped, another
22 percent is in the works and contracts have yet to be awarded
for just over 50 percent.
The agency has lost key staff such as the IT director and
top legal experts to the private sector due to steep pay cuts
under austerity measures imposed by Greece's lenders. It also
endured long months without a budget in the last five years.
It remains shackled by being a public utility company under
the authority of the environment ministry, even though it is
partly self-financing. The chairmanship has changed four times
in as many years, mirroring successive governments, including
twice this year when a hard left minister was appointed, then
sacked.
Originally due to have been completed in 2008, the cadastre
has an overall budget of 1.2 billion euros and is now supposed
to be completed in 2020.
That seems wildly optimistic, but Rokos said the deadline
could still be achieved if the agency were given greater
financial and management autonomy to run more efficiently.
"It is still realistic if the government takes some basic
strategic decisions by the end of the year," he said.
'MAKE IT SIMPLE'
European officials who have been involved in trying to help
speed up the job say it is impossible to tell when it will be
finished and have urged a radical simplification.
"It is so complex that no one dares to say 'let's make it
simple'," said Rik Wouters, a veteran Dutch cadastre official
who led the European team that tried to help Greece between 2011
and late 2014, when an EU Task Force was withdrawn.
Wouters, managing director of the European Land Information
Service, said in a telephone interview he had recommended the
project be streamlined using tax records and old land registers
to identify property holders and produce an index map locating
land parcels rather than the more cumbersome delineation of
boundaries to the centimetre.
Some of the problems are the legacy of history. Greece was
part of the Ottoman Empire for centuries until 1830 and has
since been scarred by wars, occupation and mass migration.
Most land transaction records in this nation of 11 million
people, sprawling over 132,000 square km, are still handwritten
in ledgers held by local registrars.
There are no title deeds for land in some parts of the
country, and any area for which documents proving private
ownership are not available from 1883 onwards is deemed to be
state land, causing endless legal disputes.
Compounding the problem, resolving business disputes through
the courts takes nearly three times as long in Greece as the
average in members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation
and Development, a rich countries' club.
The Greek Orthodox Church has no central land registry,
forcing the state cadastre agency to deal with individual
monasteries or diocese to try to establish land ownership and
delineate boundaries.
Documents may be two centuries old and define the limits of
properties with reference to landmarks that no longer exist, or
using fuzzy phrases such as "500 paces from the olive tree" or
"five stone throws in this direction".
WHAT'S A FOREST?
Roughly 60 percent of the country is officially designated
as forest, protected by the Greek constitution from economic
exploitation. The perimeters of forests are largely delineated
by aerial photographs taken shortly after World War Two.
Areas that have since been deforested, including several of
the Cyclades islands, remain registered as forest even though
they may not have a single tree. Much of suburban Athens is
still officially forest, since the city expanded massively in
the 20th century with no equivalent changes in land zoning.
Attempts to change the status quo, whether for economic
development or practical purposes such as creating a cemetery to
bury the dead, encounter often fierce resistance that can lead
to years of litigation.
"Clearly, if you're an illegal owner in Greece, you don't
want this cadastre project ever to be finished," said George
Papaconstantinou, who tried to speed up the exercise as
environment minister in 2011 but ran into a wall of opposition.
"There is also a lot of resistance from other vested
interests - surveyors, local notaries, property registrars - who
could be out of a job once the project is finished. They put
lots of legal and bureaucratic obstacles in the way."
The fact that many local authorities have no master plan for
land usage, and that residents or campaigners can use
slow-motion litigation to wreck investment projects, compounds
the problem, Papaconstantinou said.
He cited the example of a consortium that wanted to invest
several hundred million euros to build an eco-friendly luxury
hotel on the Aegean island of Milos.
After a five-year wait, the project was denied planning
permission because it was deemed to threaten the natural habitat
of a rare species of venomous snake present on only four Greek
islands.
"They offered to build a special reservation for the vipers,
but I couldn't help. Even if I had approved the plan, the
Council of State (Greece's supreme administrative court) would
have unravelled it," Papaconstantinou said.
