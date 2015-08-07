BRUSSELS Aug 7 The European Commission does not
expect decisions from a conference call of EU deputy finance
ministers on Friday to discuss the state of negotiations on a
third Greek bailout, a spokeswoman said.
"It will be an opportunity to get an update from the
institutions on where we stand, what progress has been made," a
spokeswoman for the European Commission said. "We don't expect
any particular decisions."
She added that experts were working with Greek counterparts
to draft a memorandum of understanding for a three-year loan
programme worth up to 86 billion euros.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing
by Paul Taylor)