BRUSSELS, July 10 The heads of the key creditor
institutions involved in assessing Greece's proposals for a
reform-for-cash deal will confer by teleconference at 1100 GMT
on Friday, EU sources said.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, International Monetary Fund
Christine Lagarde and Eurogroup finance ministers' chairman
Jeroen Dijsselbloem will make a first assessment of the plans
sent to Brussels late on Thursday by the Greek government, the
sources said.
If the assessment is positive, a euro zone summit on Sunday
could recommend starting negotiations with Athens on a new
three-year bailout programme and releasing some bridging funds
once it enacts key immediate reforms.
