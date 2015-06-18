OTTAWA, June 18 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper called on Greece on Thursday to honor its obligations and on Europe not to make unreasonable demands.

Asked about the situation in a televised news conference in Toronto, Harper called "on the Greek government to respect its obligations and its prior commitments. At the same time, we call on European leaders to not impose any unrealistic situation, and I know that's certainly not what the major European leaders including (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel intend to do."

He added that the situation demonstrated the importance for Canada of solid finances in order to maintain stability. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)