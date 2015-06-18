OTTAWA, June 18 Canadian Prime Minister Stephen
Harper called on Greece on Thursday to honor its obligations and
on Europe not to make unreasonable demands.
Asked about the situation in a televised news conference in
Toronto, Harper called "on the Greek government to respect its
obligations and its prior commitments. At the same time, we call
on European leaders to not impose any unrealistic situation, and
I know that's certainly not what the major European leaders
including (German) Chancellor (Angela) Merkel intend to do."
He added that the situation demonstrated the importance for
Canada of solid finances in order to maintain stability.
(Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by Chris Reese)