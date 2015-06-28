LONDON, June 28 The Greek government will on Sunday night consider imposing capital controls and closing the country's banks on Monday, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has told BBC Radio.

In an interview due to be broadcast in Britain at 1200 GMT, Varoufakis said his government would weigh both decisions overnight, Nick Sutton, editor of BBC Radio 4's The World This Weekend programme, said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; editing by Jason Neely)