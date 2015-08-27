ATHENS Aug 27 Greece's top Supreme Court judge Vassiliki Thanou was named the head of a caretaker government to lead the country to elections expected next month, the president's office said on Thursday.

After a final effort to get political party leaders to form a coalition failed, President Prokopis Pavlopoulos's office said he was obliged to appoint a new caretaker administration that will be sworn in on Friday.

Thanou, who becomes the country's first female prime minister, will be sworn in later on Thursday. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by Deepa Babington)