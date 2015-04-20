ATHENS, April 20 Greece issued a legislative act on Monday requiring public sector entities to transfer idle cash reserves to the country's central bank, as part of efforts to deal with a cash squeeze.

Greece has been tapping into the cash reserves of pension funds and public sector entities through repo transactions as it scrambles to cover its funding needs.

Monday's act excludes pension funds and some state-owned firms. Cash reserves that are needed by these bodies for their immediate payment needs are also excluded from the regulation.

Athens' scramble for basic funds shows how extreme the financial constraints on Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras have become as he tries to convince sceptical foreign creditors to extend his country new financial aid.

The cash-strapped country must repay the International Monetary Fund almost 1 billion euros due next month. It has said it wants to honour its debt obligations.

(Reporting by Renee Maltezou and George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)