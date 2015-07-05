ATHENS, July 5 Greeks cannot withdraw cash left
in safe deposit boxes at Greek banks as long as capital
restrictions remain in place, a deputy finance minister told
Greek television on Sunday.
Greece's government shut banks and imposed capital controls
a week ago to prevent the country's banks from collapsing under
the weight of mass withdrawals.
Deputy Finance Minister Nadia Valavani told Alpha TV that,
as part of those measures, the government and banks had agreed
at the time that people would also not be allowed to withdraw
cash from safe deposit boxes.
(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and George Georgiopoulos)