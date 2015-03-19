ATHENS, March 19 Greece's cash-strapped leftist
government is pushing major state utility firms to lend the
government cash through short-term repo transactions as it
scrambles to avoid running out of cash, the Kathimerini
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras's government has already
resorted to dipping into the cash reserves of pension funds
through such transactions, officials told Reuters earlier this
month.
Kathimerini, citing unnamed sources, said the government was
calling on the main utilities, such as the Athens Water Co
(EYDAP) and the Public Power Company, to
undertake repo transactions in which state entities lend money
to the Greek debt agency through a short-term repurchase
agreement.
Kathimerini also named the telecoms company OTE as
on of those that Athens could look to for cash, though the Greek
state only holds a 10 percent stake in OTE. The company is 40
percent-owned and managed by the German telecoms giant Deutsche
Telekom. PPC, EYDAP and OTE had no immediate comment.
Greece is urgently seeking to unlock remaining bailout funds
from its creditors after it achieved a four-month extension to
its international bailout programme in February on condition
that it implements a series of reforms.
Tsipras was due to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel,
French President Francois Hollande, European Council President
Donald Tusk, the head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance
ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, European Commission President
Jean-Claude Juncker and ECB head Mario Draghi in Brussels on
Thursday evening.
