* Parliament passed law forcing local govts to lend to the
state
* Measure aimed to raise cash to avoid bankruptcy
* Prefects consent to boost state coffers after meeting
Greek PM
By Renee Maltezou
ATHENS, April 25 Greece's governors and other
local officials agreed on Saturday to lend cash to the
near-bankrupt central government after Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras assured them the measure would last for only a short
period of time.
Greek lawmakers approved a decree late on Friday to force
state entities to lend cash to the central government in spite
of protests by municipalities and labour unions.
The measure, which was approved by 156 lawmakers in the
300-seat chamber, caused an outcry by local governors, who met
Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Saturday to seek an explanation
about the necessity of the action.
"We got assurances that the measure is an emergency and
temporary one, so it will become optional in a short time," the
head of the Greek group representing local government officials,
Kostas Agorastos, told reporters after the meeting.
"Since he (Tsipras) talked to us honestly, and since our
country needs this negotiating tool now for the negotiations to
be completed, we will give it this tool," he said.
Just weeks away from running out of cash, Athens has been
tapping the cash reserves of public sector entities through
so-called repo transactions to cover its needs.
On Monday it ordered entities including local governments to
lend spare cash to the state while it tries to reach a deal with
sceptical foreign creditors on new financial aid.
"The state is committed to paying salaries and pensions,"
the government's parliamentary speaker, Nikos Filis, told
lawmakers, defending the legislation. "The money will be earning
better interest rates (than what banks pay)."
In a symbolic protest, municipal workers walked off the job
for three hours on Friday. Some local government officials have
threatened to defy the orders, while others have said they need
more information before contributing to central government
coffers.
The protests added to pressure on Tsipras, whose decision to
battle lenders has become increasingly unpopular. A University
of Macedonia poll this week showed 45.5 percent of Greeks
approved of the government's negotiating stance, down roughly 30
percentage points from February.
Athens is locked in a dispute with its EU and IMF creditors
over its proposal for a deal to obtain cash in exchange for
making reforms, and progress has been limited. Euro zone finance
ministers said after the end of a meeting in Riga on Friday that
the prospects for a deal were distant and time was running out
and accused Greece of failing to move quickly.
Athens must pay the International Monetary Fund almost 1
billion euros ($1.1 billion) in May. It has said it wants to
honour its obligations and needs lenders to offer something in
return.
"For all this time, Greece and the Greek people have been
bleeding to fulfil their debt obligations - a proof of the
government's willingness to reach a solution," government
spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV on Friday.
($1 = 0.9193 euros)
(Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George
Georgiopoulos, Editing by Deepa Babington and Dan Grebler;
editing by Jane Baird)